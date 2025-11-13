MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Stray round choice filling extended till today at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has extended the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 choice filling for stray vacancy round on November 13, 2025. Candidates who want to fill the choices can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
The official website reads, "The Choice Filling for Stray Round of UG Counselling 2025 has been extended up to 11:55 PM of 13.11.2025. The Choice Locking will get activated at 05:00 PM of 13.11.2025 and will be available upto 11:55 P. M of 13.11.2025."