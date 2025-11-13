Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has extended the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 choice filling for stray vacancy round on November 13, 2025. Candidates who want to fill the choices can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Stray round choice filling extended till today at mcc.nic.in

The official website reads, "The Choice Filling for Stray Round of UG Counselling 2025 has been extended up to 11:55 PM of 13.11.2025. The Choice Locking will get activated at 05:00 PM of 13.11.2025 and will be available upto 11:55 P. M of 13.11.2025."

Direct link to make choices MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to fill choices and lock To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Once done, click on submit.

4. Fill the choices and lock it.

5. Click on submit and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.