MCC NEET UG final seat allotment result for round 3 out at mcc.nic.in, direct link

MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced final seat allotment results for the third round of NEET UG counselling 2024. Candidates who have applied for MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing admissions in the third round can check the NEET UG round 3 seat allotment results at mcc.nic.in. The direct link is given below. MCC NEET UG round 3 final seat allotment result announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NEET UG 2024 round 3 allotment result

As per the latest MCC schedule, candidates selected in the third round of NEET UG counselling will be required to report at the allotted institutions and complete the admission process between October 14 and 19. Colleges will verify the data of joined candidates between October 20 and 21.

NEET UG 2024 round 3 allotment result: How to check

Go to mcc.nic.in. Open the page for UG counselling. Click on the link that reads ‘FINAL RESULT ROUND 3 UG COUNSELLING 2024’ Download the PDF and check your seat allotment result.

A total of 150 seats were added to the third round of all India quota (AIQ) NEET UG counselling. These seats were contributed by medical colleges in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

MCC said there were 10,959 virtual vacancies for the third round of MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing counselling.

Next, the MCC will hold the stray vacancy round for all India quota, deemed universities and central universities seats for MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing courses.

The registration and fee payment window for the stray vacancy round will be open from October 22 to 25.

The choice filling and choice locking window will be provided from October 23 to 26.

Seat allotment results for the stray vacancy round will be announced on October 29. Selected candidates can report for admission at the allotted institutions from October 30 to November 5.

For further updates about the MCC NEET UG counselling, candidates can visit the official website.