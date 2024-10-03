Medical Counselling Committee will begin the MCC NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 3 registration process on October 3, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the registration link on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Round 3 registration begins today at mcc.nic.in

The registration process will conclude on October 8, 2024. The choice filling facility will begin on October 5 and will close on October 8, 2024. The choice locking facility will be available from 4 pm of October 8 to 11.55 pm on the same date.

What is Google's new AI Essentials course? Here's all you need to know about this latest online programme!

The seat allotment will be processed from October 9 to October 10, 2024, and the result will be announced on October 11, 2024. Candidates who have been allotted seats can report from October 12 to October 18, 2024, and the data of joined candidates will be verified from October 19 to October 20, 2024.

Check This: Google internship 2025: Here’s all you need to know about software engineering winter intern, 2025, how to apply & more

Candidates who registered for Round 1 or Round 2 and did not get any seat allotted are not required to register again. Fresh New Registration Round 3 for those candidates who have not registered in Round-1 or Round 2 (with full payment of fees; Registration and Security) and have Resigned / Not reported in Round-1 or Round 2 need to fill fresh choices only with full payment of fees.

Also read: WB JELET Counselling 2024: Registration begins today at wbjeeb.nic.in

MCC NEET UG 2024 Counselling: How to apply