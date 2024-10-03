WB JELET Counselling 2024: Registration begins today at wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will begin the online counselling process for the Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET) 2024 today, October 3. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination can submit their application forms up to October 6 at wbjeeb.nic.in. Check important dates and other details below: WBJEE JELET Counselling: Registration begins today (wbjeeb.nic.in, screenshot)

Registration, payment of registration fee and choice filling: October 3 to 6, 2024

Choice filling including choice locking: October 5 to 6

First round of WB JELET seat allotment result: October 8

Payment of seat acceptance fee: October 8 to 15

Also read: What is Google's new AI Essentials course? Here's all you need to know about this latest online programme

Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission: October 13 to 15.

Second round of seat allotment result: October 17

Payment of seat acceptance fee (For fresh allottees), reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission and withdrawal from the admission process: October 18 to 20.

The board said that this schedule may be changed/altered under any unavoidable circumstances.

Candidates have been asked to exercise extreme caution during the registration process as there will be no further opportunity to edit any information after the application form is submitted.

While filling choices, they must arrange the institute and course combinations in the order of priority.

The board said if a candidate does not give any choice, s/he will not be given any allotment. They should select the maximum possible institutes/branches to ensure they gets an allotment.

Also read: Ministry of Education organises "Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata" on Gandhi Jayanti

Candidates will be eligible to apply for upgrading the seat in the second round only after accepting the seat allotted in the first round.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) conducts the JELET examination as an OMR based common entrance test.

It also holds the JELET online counselling for admission into second year (third semester) of four-year bachelor’s degree courses in Engineering, Technology (except Architecture) and Pharmacy in universities, government colleges and self financing engineering and technological institutes in the state.