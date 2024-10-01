WBJEE JELET Counselling 2024 schedule out, registration begins on October 3 at wbjeeb.in

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB has released the WBJEE JELET Counselling 2024 schedule. The registration process will begin on October 3, 2024. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in. WBJEE JELET Counselling 2024 schedule out, registration begins on October 3(Hindustan Times)

The last date to apply, pay the registration fee, and fill out the choices is October 6, 2024. The choice locking facility will be from October 5 to October 6, 2024.

The round 1 seat allotment result will be released on October 8, 2024, and the seat acceptance fee must be paid from October 8 to October 15, 2024.

Candidates can report to the allotted institutes for document verification and admission from October 13 to October 15, 2024. Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their website to know the timings and detail requirements for admission.

The Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on October 17, 2024. The payment of the seat acceptance fee and reporting to the allotted institutes for document verification and admission can be made from October 18 to October 20, 2024.

WBJEE JELET Counselling 2024: How to register

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in.

Click on WBJEE JELET Counselling 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the registration fee of ₹500 is required for counselling, which is non-refundable under any circumstances. Registration is mandatory and permitted only at the start of Round-1. Unregistered candidates will not be eligible for seat allotment in any round.