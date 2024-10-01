IGNOU July Admission 2024: Registration for ODL/Online programmes extended, here’s when application window will close

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, has extended the registration window for the July 2024 Admission cycle. Eligible candidates who are interested in applying for the ODL/Online courses can now apply by October 15 on the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. Alternatively, they can also submit their application forms on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. IGNOU July Admission 2024: Registration for ODL/Online programmes has been extended.

The open university said on X (formerly twitter), “Extension of last date for July, 2024 Fresh Admission till 15th October, 2024 in respect of all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for July, 2024 session (except for Semester based & Certificate programmes).”

It may be mentioned here that the previously, the last to submit application forms was September 30, 2024.

Candidates must note that they will have to pay a registration fee of ₹300 at the time of admission. In case a request for cancellation is received after the confirmation of admission, an amount equivalent to 15% of the programme fee, subject to a ceiling of Rs.2,000/-, will be deducted from the fee paid.

Also read: Over 200 Indian language assistants travel to France to teach English

Additionally, in case an applicant opts for a soft copy of the study material, the fee paid will be refunded after deducting the Registration fee only.

Meanwhile, when applying, candidates must ensure they have these details ready –

Scanned photograph and signature

Scanned copy of relevant educational qualification

Scanned copy of experience certificate

Scanned copy of category certificate.

Also read: Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Apply for Faculty & other posts, details at centralbankofindia.co.in

IGNOU July Admission 2024: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply online:

Visit the official website of IGNOU Admission at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

On the home page, click on IGNOU July Admission 2024 link.

On the new page, candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Once registration is done, candidates need to login to the account.

Fill the application form, pay the application fee and submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Also read: IIT Madras researchers identify enhanced drug delivery method for eye treatments