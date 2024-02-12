 MDI Gurgaon PGDM-BM Prog: Application window closes soon, check details here - Hindustan Times
MDI Gurgaon accepting applications for PGDM-BM Programme Phase 1, eligible candidates can apply before February 19

MDI Gurgaon accepting applications for PGDM-BM Programme Phase 1, eligible candidates can apply before February 19

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 12, 2024 04:09 PM IST

The application window for Post Graduate Diploma in Management - Business Management program will close on February 19, 2024 at 5 PM.

The application window for the Post Graduate Diploma in Management - Business Management (PGDM-BM) program at MDI Gurgaon is closing soon. Professionals with a minimum of 3 years of experience in executive roles can apply for the program and submit their applications online via the MDI Gurgaon website (mdi.ac.in) until February 19, 2024, 5 PM.

MDI Gurgaon PGDM-BM Program: Application window closes on February 19, 2024.

Notably, the application process began on November 9, 2023. To be eligible, candidates need to meet certain criteria. These are as follows:

  • A 3-year bachelor's degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks
  • Minimum of 50% marks in both 10th and 12th grades.
  • At least 3 years of post-qualification executive work experience by March 31, 2024.
  • Submission of valid CAT 2023/GMAT/XAT 2024 scores is mandatory.
  • Foreign/NRI/PIO applicants need valid GMAT scores, adhering to Government of India guidelines.
  • As per a release issued by the institute, candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will be eligible to go through a multi-stage selection process. The initial shortlisting will be based on application details and CAT/GMAT/XAT scores
  • Furthermore, shortlisted candidates will face an online personal interview tentatively scheduled on March 10 likely at MDI campuses in Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

Once admitted, the following benefits await the candidates:

  • An intensive 18-month residential program focusing on developing visionary leadership skills.
  • An integrative capstone simulation providing a comprehensive understanding of the business landscape.
  • National immersion module and experiential learning module on leadership competency development.
  • International immersion for global exposure.
  • Opportunities to forge strong connections with alumni networks and industry leaders.
  • Engaging with industry leaders through guest lectures.
  • Campus placements with leading companies.

Sumita Rai, Dean – of Industry Connect, said that the PGDM-BM program is a platform for refining judgment and enhancing skills. “The program beckons those aiming for transformative leadership, going beyond mere competence,” she stated.

(For more information, visit the official website)

Exam and College Guide
February 12, 2024
