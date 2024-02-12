MDI Gurgaon accepting applications for PGDM-BM Programme Phase 1, eligible candidates can apply before February 19
The application window for Post Graduate Diploma in Management - Business Management program will close on February 19, 2024 at 5 PM.
The application window for the Post Graduate Diploma in Management - Business Management (PGDM-BM) program at MDI Gurgaon is closing soon. Professionals with a minimum of 3 years of experience in executive roles can apply for the program and submit their applications online via the MDI Gurgaon website (mdi.ac.in) until February 19, 2024, 5 PM.
Notably, the application process began on November 9, 2023. To be eligible, candidates need to meet certain criteria. These are as follows:
- A 3-year bachelor's degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks
- Minimum of 50% marks in both 10th and 12th grades.
- At least 3 years of post-qualification executive work experience by March 31, 2024.
- Submission of valid CAT 2023/GMAT/XAT 2024 scores is mandatory.
- Foreign/NRI/PIO applicants need valid GMAT scores, adhering to Government of India guidelines.
- As per a release issued by the institute, candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will be eligible to go through a multi-stage selection process. The initial shortlisting will be based on application details and CAT/GMAT/XAT scores
- Furthermore, shortlisted candidates will face an online personal interview tentatively scheduled on March 10 likely at MDI campuses in Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.
Once admitted, the following benefits await the candidates:
- An intensive 18-month residential program focusing on developing visionary leadership skills.
- An integrative capstone simulation providing a comprehensive understanding of the business landscape.
- National immersion module and experiential learning module on leadership competency development.
- International immersion for global exposure.
- Opportunities to forge strong connections with alumni networks and industry leaders.
- Engaging with industry leaders through guest lectures.
- Campus placements with leading companies.
Sumita Rai, Dean – of Industry Connect, said that the PGDM-BM program is a platform for refining judgment and enhancing skills. “The program beckons those aiming for transformative leadership, going beyond mere competence,” she stated.
(For more information, visit the official website)