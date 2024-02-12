JEE Main Result 2024: 6 questions dropped from final answer key; what happens next?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the final answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 1, paper 1 examination, which shows that a total of six questions from different shifts have been dropped. Results of the test is expected later today on jeemain.nta.ac.in. JEE Main 2024 result live updates. JEE Main Result: 6 questions dropped from final answer key(Shutterstock)

These questions have been dropped from the final answer key of the BE/BTech papers:

January 27, shift 2: Question ID 533543501 (Physics)

January 29, shift 1: Question ID 405859872 (Physics)

January 30, shift 2: Question ID 4058591019 (Mathematics)

January 31, shift 2: Question ID 4058591228 (Physics)

February 1, shift 2: Question ID 9561771218 (Mathematics)

February 1, shift 2: Question ID 9561771227 (Mathematics)

As per the NTA policy, for multiple choice questions (MCQs), when a question is dropped from the final answer key, or a question is found to be wrong, full marks are awarded to all candidates, irrespective of whether the question has been attempted or not.

However, for numerical questions, when a question is dropped, full marks (+4) are awarded only to those who have attempted the question.

Check the final answer key of JEE Main 2024 session 1 here.

NTA conducted the first session of JEE Main 2024 between January 24 and February 1. With final answer keys released, candidates can expect results soon. It will be available on jeemain.nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in.