MHT CET 2021: Registration begins on mahacet.org, here’s how to apply

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the registration process for MHT CET 2021. The registration process have been started on June 8 and will end on July 7, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the first year Engineering / Technology, Pharmacology and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2021-22 can apply online on mahacet.org.

Uday Samant, Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education (Maharashtra) has shared the opening and closing date of registration on his official Twitter account. He wrote, “Registration of online applications for the MHT-CET 2021 Entrance Examination for the first year Engineering / Technology, Pharmacology and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2021-22 will start today from 08/06/2021 to 07/07/2021.”

शैक्षणिक वर्ष २०२१-२२ करिता प्रथम वर्ष अभियांत्रिकी/तंत्रज्ञान, औषधनिर्माणशास्त्र व कृषी शिक्षण या व्यावसायिक अभ्यासक्रमांच्या प्रवेशासाठी घेण्यात येणारी एमएचटी-सीईटी २०२१ प्रवेश परीक्षेच्या ऑनलाईन अर्जांची नोंदणी आज दिनांक ०८/०६/२०२१ पासून दिनांक ०७/०७/२०२१ पर्यंत सुरु राहील. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) June 8, 2021

MHT CET 2021: How to apply

Online registration & Confirmation of the Application Form on the website (with an additional Late Fee of Rs. 500/- for all categories) will begin on July 8 and will end on July 15, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

• Click on MHT CET 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details or the registration details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.