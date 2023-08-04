Home / Education / Admissions / MHT CET 2023 round 2 allotment result out on cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link

MHT CET 2023: State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) Maharashtra has announced seat allotment results for the second round of MHT CET counselling 2023. Candidates can check it through the CAP portal link given on cetcell.mahacet.org. The CET Cell has also announced cut-off marks of the second round along with allotment results.

Candidates selected in the second round will have to accept the offered seat by 3 pm on August 6.

Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round II.

“Candidates who have allotted other than first preference and want betterment in the subsequent rounds must claim the allotted seat in Round II by accepting that seat by choosing Not Freeze option for betterment and shall pay the seat acceptance fee through their login by online mode,” CET Cell said.

They have to report to the allotted institute and confirm admission by submitting required documents and paying the fee by 5 pm on August 6.

Vacant seats for the third round will be displayed on August 7. For further information, check the official website.

