MHT CET Counselling 2021 schedule revised, last date to apply extended

State Common Entrance Test Cell has revised MHT CET Counselling 2021 schedule. The last date to apply for the counselling round has been extended till 5 pm on November 21, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round for engineering and technology courses can register online through the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

As per the revised schedule, the documents verification and confirmation of the application form for admission by online mode will be till November 22, 2021, and the display of the provisional merit list for all candidates will be done on November 24, 2021. The submission of grievances can be done by candidates from November 25 to November 27, 2021. The final merit list will be issued by the Cell on November 28, 2021.

MHT CET Counselling 2021: How to register

Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MHT CET on mahacet.org.

Click on MHT CET link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on new registration link.

Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

Once done make the payment of application fees and upload the documents.

Click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.