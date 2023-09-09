News / Education / Admissions / MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Mop up round registration begins at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Mop up round registration begins at dme.mponline.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 09, 2023 03:43 PM IST

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 mop up round registration begins at dme.mponline.gov.in. The direct link is given below.

Office of Commissioner Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has started the registration process for MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 mop up round on September 9, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the mop up round can do it through the official site of DME MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

The last date to register online is till September 14, 2023. The revised merit list will be published on September 15, 2023 and vacancy chart also on the same date. The fresh choice filling and choice locking facility will be done from September 16 to September 19, 2023.

The mop up seat allotment result will be displayed on September 22 and candidates can report to the allotted college from September 23 to September 29, 2023.

Direct link to apply for MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 mop up round 

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: How to apply for mop up round

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of DME MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.
  • Click on MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of DME, MP.

Official Schedule Here 

