MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 admission date extended till November 11

Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has extended the dates for MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling for Round 1. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the official notice through the official site of DME MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

The last date for admission has been extended till November 11, 2022. The official notice reads, “This is for information to all allotted candidates of first round that the last date for admission has been further extended up to November 11, 2022.

Earlier, the last date for online admission was till November 4, 2022, which has been extended till this week.

The Round 1 registration was started on October 12 and ended on November 20, 2022. The first round allotment result was announced on October 28, 2022 and reporting at allotted medical/ dental college in person for documents verification and admission was till November 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 schedule has been released. As per the official schedule, the registration process will begin on November 17 and will close on November 20, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DME MP.

Official Notice Here

