Home / Education / Admissions / MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins today at dme.mponline.gov.in, link here

MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins today at dme.mponline.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 26, 2023 12:36 PM IST

MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration begins today, July 26, 2023. Candidates can apply through the direct link given below.

Office of Commissioner Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has started the registration process for MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling on July 26, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins today, link here
MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins today, link here

The last date to apply is till July 31, 2023. The publication of vacancies and invitation of objection against vacancies will be done from July 26 to July 27, 2023. The publication of state merit list of registered candidates will be displayed on August 1, 2023. The choice filling and locking facility will be available from August 2 to August 4, 2023.

As per the official schedule, the allotment result of first round is on August 7, 2023. The reporting at allotted medical/ dental college in person for documents verification and admission is from August 8 to August 14, 2023. Candidates can upgrade by logging in to their account from August 8 to August 14, 2023. The online resignation or cancellation of admission to college level can be done from August 8 to August 14, 2023.

Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG examination are eligible to apply for the counselling round. To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling

MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to register

  • Visit the official site of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.
  • Click on MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself first.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case of any query or appeal regarding the counselling process email at mpugpgcounselling@gmail.com. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DME, MP.

Complete Schedule Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out