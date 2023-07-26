MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins today at dme.mponline.gov.in, link here

Office of Commissioner Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has started the registration process for MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling on July 26, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in. MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins today, link here

The last date to apply is till July 31, 2023. The publication of vacancies and invitation of objection against vacancies will be done from July 26 to July 27, 2023. The publication of state merit list of registered candidates will be displayed on August 1, 2023. The choice filling and locking facility will be available from August 2 to August 4, 2023.

As per the official schedule, the allotment result of first round is on August 7, 2023. The reporting at allotted medical/ dental college in person for documents verification and admission is from August 8 to August 14, 2023. Candidates can upgrade by logging in to their account from August 8 to August 14, 2023. The online resignation or cancellation of admission to college level can be done from August 8 to August 14, 2023.

Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG examination are eligible to apply for the counselling round. To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to register

Visit the official site of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

Click on MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself first.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case of any query or appeal regarding the counselling process email at mpugpgcounselling@gmail.com. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DME, MP.

