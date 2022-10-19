Home / Education / Admissions / NEET Counselling 2022: Choice filling for MCC round 1 ends today on mcc.nic.in

NEET Counselling 2022: Choice filling for MCC round 1 ends today on mcc.nic.in

Published on Oct 19, 2022 09:02 AM IST

NEET Counselling 2022: Choice filling for the first round of MCC counselling will end today on mcc.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2022: Choice filling and choice locking for the first round of NEET 2022 counselling held by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end today, October 19 on mcc.nic.in.

The dates for a few events in the first round of NEET UG counselling were rescheduled after addition of new medical seats at colleges in Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

Candidates were allowed to apply for the first round of NEET UG counselling up to October 18.

The choice locking window opened at 5 pm on October 18 and it will close at 8 am on October 19, as per the revised schedule.

“Also for the addition of new seats the portal for choice filling will temporally closed from 11:00 AM till 12:00 Noon of 18.10.2022,” an official statement said.

No change in the dates for other activities during round 1 have been mentioned, which means seat allotment result for the first round of MCC NEET counselling will be out on October 21, and candidates selected in the first round have to report to their allotted institution from October 22 to 28.

Registrations for the second round will begin on November 2.

