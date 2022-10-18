Home / Education / Admissions / NEET Counselling 2022: Schedule for round 1 revised after addition of new seats

admissions
Published on Oct 18, 2022 09:45 AM IST

NEET Counselling 2022 UG: Registration for MCC round 1 ends today on mcc.nic.in.

NEET Counselling 2022: Schedule for round 1 revised after addition of new seats (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
ByHT Education Desk

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the schedule for the first round of NEET 2022 counselling, after addition of around 200 medical seats at colleges in Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

Now, candidates can apply for the first round of NEET UG counselling up to October 18, reads a notification on mcc.nic.in.

The choice locking window will open at 5 pm on October 18 and close at 8 am on October 19, as per the revised schedule.

“Also for the addition of new seats the portal for choice filling will temporally closed from 11:00 AM till 12:00 Noon of 18.10.2022,” an official statement said.

No change in the other dates have been mentioned, which means seat allotment result for the first round of MCC NEET counselling will be out on October 21, and candidates selected in the first round have to report to their allotted institution from October 22 to 28.

Registrations for the second round will begin on November 2.

