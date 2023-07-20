NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule released, registration begins July 27 at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee has released NEET PG 2023 counselling schedule. The registration will begin on July 27, 2023 onwards. Candidates can apply through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule released, registration begins July 27(ANI)

The tentative schedule has been released for NEET 50% AIQ and 100% Deemed/Central Universities/AFMS-only registration /PG DNB seats for MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB/ MDS courses for academic year 2023.

As per the schedule, the registration process begins on July 27 and will end on August 1, 2023. The choice filling or locking facility will open on July 28 and will end on August 2, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from August 3 to August 4, 2023. The result will be announced on August 5, 2023.

Candidates can upload the documents on MCC portal on August 6, 2023. The reporting or joining will be done from August 7 to August 13, 2023. Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data to MCC will be done from August 14 to August 16, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON