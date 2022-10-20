Home / Education / Admissions / NEET PG Counselling 2022: NBE releases revised cut off scores for admission

NEET PG Counselling 2022: NBE releases revised cut off scores for admission

Published on Oct 20, 2022 01:44 PM IST

NEET PG Counselling 2022 revised cut off scores released for admission to PG courses. The new qualifying marks can be checked below.

ByPapri Chanda, New Delhi

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released the revised cut off scores for NEET PG counselling 2022. The revised cut off scores for admission to PG medical courses have been released after Centre approved lowering of the cut off marks for postgraduate courses admission.

As per the official notice, the revised minimum qualifying criteria for general category is 25th percentile, which earlier was 50th percentile. The revised cut off score out of 800 is 201. Similarly for UR-PWD category the revised percentile is 20th percentile and cut off score is 186. For SC/ST/OBC category, the revised percentile is 15th percentile and cut off marks is 169.

The minimum qualifying percentiles have been lowered in accordance with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India letter No. V. 11025/379/2022-MEP dated October 17, 2022. Candidates is purely provisional subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the NEET PG bulletin.

Meanwhile, as per notice released by MCC, the candidates who became eligible after lowering of percentile have to do Fresh Registration and exercise Choice Filling Mop - Up Round of PG Counselling 2022 that will be conducted as per schedule.

Official Notice Here

Topics
neet pg education news
neet pg education news

