NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 choice filling begins today at mcc.nic.in, details here

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will begin filling of choices for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 on November 17, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 1 counselling can find the direct link to fill choices on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The choice filling will be done from November 17 to November 18, 2025. The choice locking facility will be done from 4 pm to 11.55 pm of November 18, 2025. The seat allotment result will be processed on November 19, 2025. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on November 20, 2025.

The reporting and joining of candidates will be done from November 21 to November 27, 2025. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes can be done from November 28 to November 30, 2025.

Direct link to fill choices NEET PG Counselling 2025: How to fill choices To fill the choices candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and fill the choices.

5. Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.