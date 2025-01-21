NEET PG round 3 seat allotment result on January 25, MCC modifies counselling schedule

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has modified the schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling. As per the revised schedule, the round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on January 25. NEET PG Counselling: Round 3 seat allotment result on January 25, MCC modifies schedule(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Check the new NEET PG counselling schedule here

Candidates now have time till January 22 to complete the registration process for this round.

Choice filling can be done up to 8 am on January 23. The choice locking window will open at 8 pm on January 22 and close at 8 am on January 23.

After the NEET PG round 3 allotment result, shortlisted candidates must report at the institutions between January 26 and February 3.

Registration for the stray vacancy round will begin on February 7.

In the official notification, MCC said that the round 3 counselling schedule was extended due to delayed counselling and other reasons.

“It is for the information to all candidates that due to delayed counselling in some states and recent declaration of Round-2 result in Rajasthan, many requests are being received by MCC for extension of PG Counselling schedule. Hence, keeping in view the interest of candidates and since Round 3 is the last round of upgradation, the Schedule of PG Counselling 2024 is being extended with due approval of competent authority,” MCC said.

“Candidates can check the extended PG Counselling Schedule 2024 for All India & State Quota on MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in). Further, the Resignation Window is being re opened and will be available upto 12:00 Noon of 22nd Jan., 2025 so that candidates who have been allotted seats through states and want to resign their All India seat can do so within stipulated time with forfeiture of security deposit. The All India seats so vacated by candidates will be included in the seat matrix of Round 3 for allotment by MCC as per merit and choice,” it added.