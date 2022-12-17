Home / Education / Admissions / NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Stray vacancy round dates revised, notice on mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Stray vacancy round dates revised, notice on mcc.nic.in

Published on Dec 17, 2022 04:23 PM IST

NEET UG 2022 Counselling stray vacancy round dates have been revised. Candidates can check the notice on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released NEET UG 2022 counselling stray vacancy round dates. The revised dates is available to candidates on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The stray vacancy round has been delayed as mop up round of many states was delayed till December 18, 2022. To avoid the overlapping of dates between stray round and mop up round, the dates have been revised and released.

As per the official notice, the option for opting out by candidates who do not want to participate in stray vacancy round can be done from December 17 to December 20, 2022. The processing of seat allotment can be done from December 21 to December 22, 2022. The result will be displayed on December 23, 2022 and reporting will be done from December 24 to December 28, 2022.

The Candidates who do not want to participate in Stray Vacancy Round of UG Counselling 2022 to be conducted by MCC, may log in to their account and exercise ‘OPT OUT’ option on MCC website to prevent forfeiture of their security deposit. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

Official Notice Here

