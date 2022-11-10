Home / Education / Admissions / NEET UG 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result on November 11, here’s how to check

NEET UG 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result on November 11, here’s how to check

Published on Nov 10, 2022 06:07 PM IST

NEET UG 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on November 11, 2022. Candidates can check the steps given below to check the result.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET UG 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result tomorrow, November 11, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates can report to the allotted colleges from November 12 to November 18, 2022. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

NEET UG 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result: How to check

  • Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET UG 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The mop up registration begins on November 23, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MCC.

