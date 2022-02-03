NEET UG Counseling 2021: MCC releases revised Round 1 seat allotment result

Medical Counseling Committee, MCC has released the revised Round 1 seat allotment result for NEET UG Counseling 2021 on February 2, 2022. The revised Round 1 final seat allotment result can be checked by all appeared candidates for counseling through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

As per the <strong>notice released by the Committee</strong>, the earlier result which was uploaded at 3 pm of February 2, 2022 may be treated as ‘Null and Void’. In the fresh revised result of Round-1 there may be some changes in the allotment status of candidates than the earlier result. Hence, candidates are advised to download fresh Provisional Allotment Letters and then proceed for reporting as per the college allotted to them in the revised result.

The provisional allotment letters and reporting module of Round 1 is available on the official website from February 3 onwards. Candidates will have to proceed for Physical/ Online Reporting (EJoining) to the allotted college as per schedule after downloading their Provisional Allotment Letters from MCC website.

NEET UG Counseling 2021: How to check revised Round 1 result

To check the revised result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Click on UG counselling link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on final result link available on the home page.

Candidates will have to login to their account and click on submit.

Your final seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

