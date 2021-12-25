Home / Education / Admissions / NIOS Public Exam Hall Ticket 2022 released, here’s direct link to download
admissions

NIOS Public Exam Hall Ticket 2022 released, here’s direct link to download

NIOS Public Exam Hall Ticket 2022 has been released. Candidates can check the hall ticket and download it through the direct link given below. 
Published on Dec 25, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Institute of Open Schooling has released NIOS Public Exam Hall Ticket 2022 on December 25, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Jan 2022 Examination for Vocational, and D.El.Ed. offline (J&K) courses can download the admit card through the official site of NIOS Vocational Portal on nios-voc.demodevelopment.com.

The NIOS Theory Exam for January 2022 for vocational courses and D.El.Ed will be conducted from January 3 to January 12, 2021. The examination will be conducted at identified exam centres across the country. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 

NIOS Public Exam Hall Ticket 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of NIOS Vocational Portal on nios-voc.demodevelopment.com.
  • Click on hall ticket link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the hall ticket and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official date sheet, the result of the examinations is likely to be declared in 8 to 10 weeks after the last date of examination. No queries about the actual date of declaration of result will be entertained. 

 

