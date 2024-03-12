NMC lists medical colleges starting new PG courses and increase in intake

In an official notification, The National Medical Commission (NMC) released a list of colleges that have applied to start a new post-graduation medical course or increase seats in PG Medical courses for the academic year 2024-25. 154 medical colleges will be offering new post-graduation medical courses, 50 colleges will be increasing the intake of PG Medical seats for the academic year 2024-25.(ANI)

“With reference to applications received from Medical Institutions to start or increase of PG medical courses/seats for the Academic Year: 2024-25, it is informed that communications in respect of 204 online applications have been sent through the email IDs (as mentioned in online applications) to the Medical Institutions/Colleges concerned for information and necessary action by them within the stipulated timeline,” mentioned the notification.

As per the public notice released, 154 medical colleges will be offering new post-graduation medical courses, 50 colleges will be increasing the intake of PG Medical seats for the academic year 2024-25.

It was also informed that 10 Medical Institutions/Colleges had requested for the withdrawal of their applications for starting new PG Medical courses and an increase of seats in PG Medical courses for the academic year 2024-25.

Find the list of the medical colleges as per the public notice released on the official website at nmc.org.in.

