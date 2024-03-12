 NMC lists medical colleges starting new PG courses and increase in intake - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Admission News / NMC lists medical colleges starting new PG courses and increase in intake

NMC lists medical colleges starting new PG courses and increase in intake

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 12, 2024 01:58 PM IST

10 medical colleges requested for the withdrawal of their applications for starting new PG Medical courses and an increase of seats in PG for 2024-25.

In an official notification, The National Medical Commission (NMC) released a list of colleges that have applied to start a new post-graduation medical course or increase seats in PG Medical courses for the academic year 2024-25.

154 medical colleges will be offering new post-graduation medical courses, 50 colleges will be increasing the intake of PG Medical seats for the academic year 2024-25.(ANI)
154 medical colleges will be offering new post-graduation medical courses, 50 colleges will be increasing the intake of PG Medical seats for the academic year 2024-25.(ANI)

“With reference to applications received from Medical Institutions to start or increase of PG medical courses/seats for the Academic Year: 2024-25, it is informed that communications in respect of 204 online applications have been sent through the email IDs (as mentioned in online applications) to the Medical Institutions/Colleges concerned for information and necessary action by them within the stipulated timeline,” mentioned the notification.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As per the public notice released, 154 medical colleges will be offering new post-graduation medical courses, 50 colleges will be increasing the intake of PG Medical seats for the academic year 2024-25.

It was also informed that 10 Medical Institutions/Colleges had requested for the withdrawal of their applications for starting new PG Medical courses and an increase of seats in PG Medical courses for the academic year 2024-25.

Find the list of the medical colleges as per the public notice released on the official website at nmc.org.in.

Also Read: NMC takes step against suicides, forms national task force to address mental health problems among medical students

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On