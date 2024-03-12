NMC lists medical colleges starting new PG courses and increase in intake
10 medical colleges requested for the withdrawal of their applications for starting new PG Medical courses and an increase of seats in PG for 2024-25.
In an official notification, The National Medical Commission (NMC) released a list of colleges that have applied to start a new post-graduation medical course or increase seats in PG Medical courses for the academic year 2024-25.
“With reference to applications received from Medical Institutions to start or increase of PG medical courses/seats for the Academic Year: 2024-25, it is informed that communications in respect of 204 online applications have been sent through the email IDs (as mentioned in online applications) to the Medical Institutions/Colleges concerned for information and necessary action by them within the stipulated timeline,” mentioned the notification.
As per the public notice released, 154 medical colleges will be offering new post-graduation medical courses, 50 colleges will be increasing the intake of PG Medical seats for the academic year 2024-25.
It was also informed that 10 Medical Institutions/Colleges had requested for the withdrawal of their applications for starting new PG Medical courses and an increase of seats in PG Medical courses for the academic year 2024-25.
Find the list of the medical colleges as per the public notice released on the official website at nmc.org.in.
Also Read: NMC takes step against suicides, forms national task force to address mental health problems among medical students