Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released Odisha NEET UG final merit list 2023 on July 22. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the final merit list through the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. Odisha NEET UG final merit list 2023 out at ojee.nic.in, direct link here

As per the official notice, after 1st round of registration and document verification, the following candidates are provisionally merit listed for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in the academic session 2023-24 under the 85% of state quota seats and NRI quota seats. To check the merit list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Odisha NEET UG final merit list 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Click on Odisha NEET UG final merit list 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The final merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the final merit list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Any candidate found to have submitted wrong facts or have concealed any fact, leading to entry of his/her name in the merit list shall as such be deleted from the merit list and legal action as deemed proper shall be initiated against him/her. No separate intimation will be sent to individual candidates.

