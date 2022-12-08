OJEE 2022 Counselling: BAMS/ BHMS registration begins today at ojee.nic.in

Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Odisha have started the OJEE 2022 Counselling process. The registration process have started for BAMS/BHMS courses on the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the Counselling and Admission Process for BAMS/BHMS courses for the 2022-23 session of all the Govt. and Private Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Colleges of Odisha will start from 08-12-2022 through web-counselling. Candidates interested for admission to BAMS/BHMS must have qualified in NEET-UG - 2022. Only natives of Odisha are eligible for all State Quota seats. All Odisha and out-side Odisha State students are eligible for the All India Quota seats in Private colleges only.

The choice filling facility will begin on December 13, 2022 and registration and choice locking will close on December 14, 2022. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on December 16, 2022. Candidates can report to the allotted colleges from December 16 to December 19, 0222.

The withdrawal or exit from seat allocation process will be done by allotted candidates from December 17 to December 19, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of OJEE.

Check Schedule Here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON