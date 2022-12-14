OJEE 2022 Counselling: Last date to register today for BHMS/BAMS courses

Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Odisha has close down the registration process for OJEE 2022 Counselling on December 14, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for BHMS/BAMS courses can apply online through the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

As per the tentative schedule, the Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on December 16, 2022. Candidates can report to the allotted colleges from December 16 to December 19, 2022. The last date to respond to the query is till December 20, 2022. Withdrawal or exit from seat allocation process can be done by candidates from December 17 to December 19, 2022. Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats will be done on December 20 and 21, 2022.

Candidates interested for admission to BAMS/BHMS must have qualified in NEET-UG - 2022. Only natives of Odisha are eligible for all State Quota seats. All Odisha and out-side Odisha State students are eligible for the All India Quota seats in Private colleges only.

Direct link to register for OJEE 2022 Counselling

OJEE 2022 Counselling: How to register

To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Click on BHMS/BAMS courses registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

