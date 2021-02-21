PM Modi to inaugurate super specialty hospital in IIT Kharagpur on February 23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur in West Bengal on February 23.
According to an official statement, the Prime Minister will also address the 66th Convocation of IIT Kharagpur. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre will also be present on the occasion.
The super speciality hospital has been set up by IIT Kharagpur with support from the Ministry of Education.
"The institute is inspired by the vision of the Prime Minister that the future of India will be shaped by investment in science and innovation and driven by its research talent. This hospital thus is a product of the fusion between technology and healthcare," read the statement.
The hospital will focus on robust Biomedical, Clinical and Translational Research, development of remote diagnostics, telemedicine, teleradiology along with research in drug design and delivery.
The MBBS programme in the institute is expected to start from the academic year 2021-22 in addition to postgraduate and doctoral programmes.
