PPU Admission 2025: Registration for LLB courses begins, link to apply

PPU Admission 2025: Patliputra University, Ptana, has started the online registration process for the five-year Bachelor of Law (LLB) and the three-year LLB programmes offered by colleges under it. PPU Admission 2025: Registration for LLB courses begins (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Eligible candidates can apply for PPU LLB admission 2025 on the official website, admission.ppuponline.in. The direct link is given below.

PPU LLB admission 2025: Direct link to apply

The application window for PPU LLB admissions will be closed on August 18 and candidates can make corrections in their application forms up to August 19.

The university will publish the merit list for LLB admissions on August 21.

Shortlisted candidates have to take admission on or before August 25.

The application fee for both five-year BA LLB and three-year LLB courses must be paid online. For general, BC-1, BC- 2 candidates, the application fee is ₹1,500 while it is ₹1,000 for SC and ST students.

PPU LLB Admission 2025: Eligibility criteria

For the BA LLB (5-year course)

Candidates must pass Class 12 from a recognised board with at least 45 per cent marks. For OBC category candidates, the minimum qualifying marks is 42 per cent and it is 40 per cent for SC and ST category candidates.

For the LLB (3-year course) general category candidates must pass the undergraduate examination in any discipline from a recognized university with at least45 per cent marks (for general category candidates). The minimum qualifying marks for OBC category students is 42 per cent and for SC & ST category students, it is 40 per cent.

The merit list for the PPU LLB admission will be prepared based on the criteria mentioned above and the choice of college and reservation category of students.

If a candidate mentions his/her caste category/marks obtained, wrongly his/her application form will be rejected without refund of the application fee, the university said.