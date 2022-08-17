SAMS Odisha +2 Admission 2022 Live: First merit list today on samsodisha.gov.in
- SAMS Odisha +2 Admission, Merit List 2022 Live Updates: Class 11 admission merit list releasing today. Cut-off, list of colleges and other details here.
SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2022 Live Updates: Department of School and Mass Education Odisha will publish the first merit list of Higher Secondary School (HSS) or Class 11 or +2 admissions on Wednesday, August 17. SAMS Odisha Plus two admission merit list will be available on samsodisha.gov.in at 3 pm.
Once released, candidates can check their admission status by logging in to the official website. After that, they can visit the school allotted to them and apply for admission.
Admission under the first merit list will take place between August 19 and 26.
Along with merit list, HSS wise cut-off marks and other relevant details will also be available at 3 pm. Follow this blog for merit list, list of colleges and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 17, 2022 12:07 PM IST
Odisha Class 11 admission: Important notice about certificates
As per an official statement, applicants who are unable to submit relevant certificate/documents at the time of admission have to submit a self- attested undertaking stating that s/he will submit the relevant certificate within the 1st phase of admission (September 13, 2022), failing which his/her admission will be cancelled.
Aug 17, 2022 11:35 AM IST
SAMS Odisha admission: How admission will be carried out at schools
Students can visit schools between 9 am and 5 pm and as per the reporting time mentioned on intimation letters. Batches of 15 applicants will be allotted per hour per stream to each school. The last hour (4.00 PM to 5.00 PM) will be reserved for applicant(s) who couldn't report as per the time mentioned in their Intimation Letter(s).
Aug 17, 2022 11:17 AM IST
SAMS Odisha +2 admission: Know about Intimation letter
After the merit list is out, students will get intimation letters and it will contain these details:
a. Admission date and timing slots
b. Required document list for Admission
C. Information related to Career Portal
d. Slide-Up request information (on the back side of the Intimation letter)
Aug 17, 2022 10:37 AM IST
SAMS Odisha admission 2022: Reporting date
Students selected in the first round can visit schools for admission from August 19 to August 25 (6 pm).
Aug 17, 2022 10:22 AM IST
Where to check SAMS Odisha +2 admission merit list
The merit list will be available on the official website, samsodisha.gov.in.
Aug 17, 2022 10:19 AM IST
SAMS Odisha admission: HSS merit list today
SAMS Odisha Class 11 admission first merit list will be published on August 17, at 3 pm.
