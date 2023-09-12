SAMS Odisha degree admission schedule revised, check UG phase 2 dates here

SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Degree Admission 2023: The Higher Education Department of Odisha on Monday issued the revised schedule for the second phase of UG admissions. Students can check the schedule on the SAMS portal: samsodisha.gov.in. SAMS Odisha degree admission schedule revised (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

As per the revised schedule of SAMS Odisha phase 2 UG admissions, application forms can be submitted up to 11:45 pm on September 16. The application form edit window will be available from September 17 (11 am) to September 18 (11:45 pm).

Provisional allotment result along with waitlisted candidates will be announced on September 26 at 12 pm.

Admission fee is to be submitted online on the SAMS portal between 1 pm on September 26 to 11:45 pm on September 28.

Candidates have to report at allotted institutions for taking admission between September 27 (9 am) and September 30 (5 pm).

Waitlisted candidates can report with their applications and required documents to participate in the waiting list admission round from October 3 (9 am) to October 4 (5 pm).

For reported waitlisted candidates, the merit lists will be published on institutes' notice boards on October 6, 2 pm. They can go for admission on October 10.

For more information, check the notification and schedule here.

