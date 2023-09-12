News / Education / Admissions / SAMS Odisha degree admission schedule revised, check UG phase 2 dates here

SAMS Odisha degree admission schedule revised, check UG phase 2 dates here

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 12, 2023 09:54 AM IST

As per the revised schedule of SAMS Odisha phase 2 UG admissions, application forms can be submitted up to 11:45 pm on September 16.

SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Degree Admission 2023: The Higher Education Department of Odisha on Monday issued the revised schedule for the second phase of UG admissions. Students can check the schedule on the SAMS portal: samsodisha.gov.in.

SAMS Odisha degree admission schedule revised (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
SAMS Odisha degree admission schedule revised (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

As per the revised schedule of SAMS Odisha phase 2 UG admissions, application forms can be submitted up to 11:45 pm on September 16. The application form edit window will be available from September 17 (11 am) to September 18 (11:45 pm).

Provisional allotment result along with waitlisted candidates will be announced on September 26 at 12 pm.

Admission fee is to be submitted online on the SAMS portal between 1 pm on September 26 to 11:45 pm on September 28.

Candidates have to report at allotted institutions for taking admission between September 27 (9 am) and September 30 (5 pm).

Waitlisted candidates can report with their applications and required documents to participate in the waiting list admission round from October 3 (9 am) to October 4 (5 pm).

For reported waitlisted candidates, the merit lists will be published on institutes' notice boards on October 6, 2 pm. They can go for admission on October 10.

For more information, check the notification and schedule here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out