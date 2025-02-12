SBI Foundation invites application for SBI Youth for India Fellowship

SBI Foundation, the CSR arm of the State Bank of India Group, is inviting applications from interested candidates for the 13th Batch of its flagship program, the SBI Youth for India Fellowship. The 13-month-long program offers an opportunity for graduates and young professionals between the age of 21-32 years, to collaborate with rural communities and 13 partner NGOs across India to drive change in society(REUTERS)

About SBI Youth for India Fellowship:

The 13-month-long program offers an opportunity for graduates and young professionals between the age of 21-32 years, to collaborate with rural communities and 13 partner NGOs across India to drive change in society, informed SBI.

The SBI YFI Fellowship focuses on 12 thematic areas, including Health, Rural Livelihood, Food Security, Environmental Protection, Education, Water, Technology, Women’s Empowerment, Self-Governance, Social Entrepreneurship, Traditional Craft, and Alternate Energy. Fellows work on one of these themes based on their interests during the 13-month program.

“ The SBI Youth for India Fellowship aligns with the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by empowering the youth to drive transformative change in rural India. By working on 12 crucial thematic areas such as education, women’s empowerment, and rural livelihoods, and more, the Fellows not only contribute to community development but also build their own leadership and problem-solving skills. We invite passionate young minds to join us in shaping the future of our nation and creating lasting impact," said Sanjay Prakash, Managing Director & CEO, SBI Foundation.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must be Indian citizens, Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), or citizens of Bhutan or Nepal who are passionate about advancing sustainable development objectives in rural areas.

Over the past 12 years, 640 Fellows have significantly contributed to community development across these key areas. The program has positively impacted more than 1,50,000 lives through various grassroots interventions and community engagement initiatives in over 250 villages spanning 20 States across India, mentioned the press release.

For more information, visit the official website.

