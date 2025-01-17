Menu Explore
Shiv Nadar University Chennai invites applications for Integrated Law program

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 17, 2025 05:37 PM IST

Interested candidates can apply through the admissions portal by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹1,500.

Shiv Nadar School of Law, established under the Shiv Nadar Foundation, is accepting applications for the second incoming batch of the integrated B.A., LL.B. program, for the academic year 2025-26.

Tuition fee for Indian students is ₹4,95,000/-, with an additional one-time admission fee of INR 20,000.
Tuition fee for Indian students is 4,95,000/-, with an additional one-time admission fee of INR 20,000. (Representative file image)

The program is designed to develop critical thinking, analytical skills, and a global perspective on legal issues. To enhance practical understanding, 20% of the faculty comprises leading national and international legal practitioners, informed the institute.

“What sets the Shiv Nadar School of Law apart is our world-class faculty, which is drawn from the world’s leading universities like Oxford, Cambridge, Harvard, Princeton, Yale etc. and our emphasis on imparting niche, enduring and highly employable skills. Our unique curriculum seeks to empower students to tackle complex legal challenges and drive meaningful change in society," said Shiv Swaminathan, Dean and Professor of Shiv Nadar School of Law.

Eligibility Criteria:

Students will be shortlisted for interviews on the basis of any one of the following criteria:

  • CLAT Score
  • Any major law entrance examination (an indicative list includes LNAT, AILET, SLAT, MH CET Law, TN LAWCET, AP LAWCET)
  • Grades of class 10 and 12. Students can apply with their class 10 score if the class 12 score is not available at the time of application.

Application Process:

Interested candidates can apply through the admissions portal by paying a non-refundable fee of 1,500.

Tuition Fees & Scholarship:

Tuition fee for Indian students is 4,95,000/-, with an additional one-time admission fee of INR 20,000. Scholarships, including some full tuition waivers, will be offered to up to one-third of the incoming batch, ensuring financial accessibility for deserving students, mentioned the press release.

For more information, visit the official website.

