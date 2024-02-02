Shiv Nadar University Chennai invites applications for UG admissions

Admissions for undergraduate courses are open at Shiv Nadar University Chennai, for the academic year 2024-25. Indian students with 90 percentile and above in JEE MAIN can apply for admissions directly without SNUCEE.(HT File Photo)

According to a press release by Shiv Nadar University Chennai, students who are interested in enrolling in undergraduate courses at the institute will have to attempt the Shiv Nadar University Common Entrance Examination (SNUCEE) 2024. However, Indian students with 90 percentile and above in JEE MAIN can apply for admissions directly without SNUCEE.

SNUCEE 2024, a computer-based offline examination will be available nationwide. International students too can attempt the exam at their center in Dubai.

According to the press release, the university provides six specialised undergraduate programs encompassing engineering, commerce, and economics.

“Anticipating that the knowledge is the key driver to a promising tomorrow, individuals with vision, proactive, and comprehensive skills can succeed in a dynamic job market. At Shiv Nadar University Chennai, we take pride in offering innovative engineering, commerce, and humanities programs that empower our students with the expertise to thrive in an evolving landscape. With the announcement of our 2024 admissions examination dates, we eagerly look forward to welcoming the new cohort of talented and motivated individuals,” said Prof Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya, Vice-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University, Chennai.

Eligibility Criteria and Exam Details:

Candidates who have completed or appeared for the Grade 12th standard board examinations are eligible to apply.

Admission is based on the Entrance Test (SNUCEE) followed by an interview and is subject to obtaining at least 75% marks in Board Examination.

The examination will have two main sections: Aptitude and Domain Knowledge.

Entrance exam duration: Two hours.

Exam pattern: The test will encompass both aptitude (45 minutes) and domain knowledge (75 minutes).

The last date to register is April 3, 2024, mentioned the press release. For more information, visit the official website.

