SLBS Sanskrit varsity admissions 2021: Apply for B ED, M Ed, VVET entrance test

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University has invited applications for its B ED (ShikshaShastri or SSET ), M.Ed. (ShikshaAcharya or SAET) and Ph.D (Vidyavaridhi or VVET) entrance test 2021. The online application process began on May 8 and the last date to apply is June 20.

Interested and eligible candidate can apply on the official SLBSRSV website at https://www.slbsrsv.ac.in/

According to the official notification, the entrance examination will be conducted on August 1.

Eligibility criteria:

For SSET (B.Ed), a candidate should have at least 50% or equivalent grade in Shastri B.A.(Sanskrit)/Acharya/M.A.(Sanskrit). Those who are appearing for qualifying exam can also apply.

For SAET(M.Ed), a candidates should have at least 50% marks or equivalent grade in Shiksha Shastri/B.Ed( with Sanskrit Teaching Subject), and Shastri/ B.A.(Sanskrit). Those who are appearing for qualifying exam can also apply.

For VVET(Ph.D), a candidates should have at least 55% marks or equivalent grades in Acharya / M.A.(Sanskrit) and at least 55% marks or equivalent grade in Shiksha Acharya/M.Ed (For Phd in Education). Those who are appearing for qualifying exam can also apply.

Age limit:

For SSET (B.Ed) minimum age of the candidate should be 20 years as of August 1, 2021.

For SAET (M.Ed) minimum age of the candidate should be 22 years as of August 1, 2021.

Note: Candidates who have cleared JRF are exempted from the VVET entrance exam but they have to fill the online application form and the required fee.

For details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SLBSRSV at https://www.slbsrsv.ac.in/