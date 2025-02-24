South Asian University opens applications for 2025-26 academic session, several new study programs launched

The South Asian University (SAU) has announced the commencement of application process for the 2025-26 academic session. South Asian University is accepting applications for 2025-26 academic session. Check details here.

The announcement was made SAU President Prof. K K Aggarwal, who reaffirmed the university’s commitment to delivering world-class education and expanding academic opportunities across the South Asian region, as informed in a press statement.

Notably, SAU is undergoing a significant phase of expansion, with a state-of-the-art and 100-acre permanent campus at Maidan Garhi. The institution until 2022 was operating from a temporary premise at Akbar Bhawan.

Besides, till 2023, SAU offered only Master’s and PhD programs, but in the 2024-25 academic year, it took a major step forward by introducing B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering, the official release informed.

Continuing the momentum, the university has launched several new programs for the 2025-26 academic session, and has opened around 1,300 seats for on-campus programs across various disciplines.

For instance, the B.Tech. in Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) now offers in demand specializations in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Business Systems & Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and Data Science & AI.

Furthermore, SAU has launched a B.Tech. in Mathematics and Computing, which has been designed to equip students with advanced computational and analytical skills necessary for emerging technological fields.

Not just this, for students seeking interdisciplinary education, the university has introduced Integrated Programs, which provide a seamless transition from undergraduate to postgraduate studies. These include the Integrated BS-MS in Interdisciplinary Sciences and the Integrated BBA-MBA program.

SAU has also introduced a one-year Master’s programs for students who have completed a four-year undergraduate degree. Through these programs, students are trained to enter the workforce with advanced qualifications in a shorter timeframe.

Additionally, SAU has expanded its postgraduate offerings with the introduction of an Executive MBA for working professionals, and an MCA.

Besides this, the university continues to offer M.Tech., MSc (Computer Science), MSc Biotechnology, MA Sociology, MA International Relations, MA Economics, and LLM.

On the PhD front, SAU has introduced an Executive PhD program this year, designed specifically for working professionals who wish to pursue advanced research while continuing their careers.

As per the release, a major milestone in SAU’s commitment to digital education is the launch of its Virtual Campus, which offers online degree and certificate programs. These programs maintain the same academic rigor, curriculum standards, and faculty expertise as their on-campus counterparts.

About admissions:

As informed by SAU, admissions to various programs will be conducted through the university's own entrance test, as well as through recognized national-level eligibility tests across SAARC nations.

For students in India, the scores of CUET, JEE mains, CAT, etc. will be considered.

Students from other SAARC countries will have the option to take the test through a secure, proctored online examination, allowing them to participate from their home countries. For Indian students, the university will set up multiple test centres across the country to ensure ease of access.

Additionally, admissions for candidates from other SAARC nations will also be granted based on merit in their qualifying examinations, informed Dr. Kavita Khanna, the director of admissions and examinations at SAU.

The entrance tests will be conducted on April 26 and 27, 2025.

Meanwhile, Prof. Aggarwal said, “With our latest academic offerings, we aim to equip students with the skills, knowledge, and research capabilities required to excel in an evolving world. The introduction of our virtual campus reflects our commitment to inclusivity and innovation. We have also made dedicated efforts to ensure that students from across SAARC nations, as well as from India, have multiple pathways to access these opportunities.”

Interested candidates must note here that the applications for the 2025-26 academic session is now open, and the last date to apply is April 4, 2025.

For detailed information on admission procedures, eligibility, and more, candidates are advised to visit the official website at sau.int.