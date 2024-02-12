 Study Abroad: SGU School of Medicine introduces Medical Humanities Department - Hindustan Times
Study Abroad: SGU School of Medicine establishes new department to integrate humanities and history of medicine

Study Abroad: SGU School of Medicine establishes new department to integrate humanities and history of medicine

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 12, 2024 05:51 PM IST

The objective of the department is to emphasize and integrate humanities and the history of medicine courses through the four-year MD program, a release said.

St. George’s University, School of Medicine (SOM) in Grenada, Caribbean has introduced the Department of Medical Humanities and History of Medicine.

St. George’s University, School of Medicine (SOM) in Grenada, Caribbean, launches new Department of Medical Humanities and History of Medicine.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
According to a press release issued by the University, the new department will be led by Dr. Robert Hage, MD, Ph.D., DLO, MBA as chair, and Arlette Herry, Ph.D., assistant dean of multicultural affairs, as its deputy chair.

The department’s objective is to emphasize and integrate humanities and the history of medicine courses through SGU’s four-year MD program, the release added.

The new department will deliver the program content with an aim to strengthen students’ communication skills and empathy, enrich their patient relationships, and help build rapport with patients and colleagues, among other things.

Dr. Marios Loukas, Dean of the School of Medicine, emphasized that the field of Medicine is a noble pursuit to serve humanity and alleviate suffering, adding that a good doctor understands the unique experiences and perspectives of patients by acknowledging and addressing health disparities and providing the highest quality of care to every individual.

Dr Robert Hage, who will be leading the department, said that SGU’s medical humanities department helps students tap into crucial attributes such as introspection/reflection, empathy, and cultural humbleness – elements that are pivotal in creating a physician ready to serve a global community.

(For more information, visit the official website)

