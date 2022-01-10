SWAYAM July 2021 Semester registration date extended, here's how to apply

SWAYAM July 2021 Semester registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday extended the last date to register for Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM). Interested candidates can now apply for certification to various SWAYAM courses for July 2021 semester till 11:50 pm on January 17, 2022.

How to register for SWAYAM 2021

• Visit the NTA website https://nta.ac.in/

• Go to ‘Student’ from the Menu bar

• Click on ‘Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds’ link under NTA Exams

• A redirected page will Open

• Click on ‘Sign In/Registration’ tab on the top right corner

• Click on ‘Sign Up’ Now

• Enter your Details to create a SWAYAM account

• Upload necessary documents and complete the payment process

• Your Registration Process is complete

Candidates can pay the application fees online latest by 11: 50 pm on January 18, 2022. SWAYAM 2021 correction window will be opened for candidates from January 19 to January 21, 2022. Candidates can submit corrections in the online application form and the additional fee till 11:50 pm on January 21, 2022.

According to the notice, the NTA has decided to extend the last date for submitting online application forms after candidates experienced difficulties and disruptions caused by Covid-19. The agency also extended the last date to ensure a larger participation.

The notice requests candidates to keep checking the NTA website https://nta.ac.in/ and the SWAYAM website https://swayam.nta.ac.in/ for further updates. Candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to the NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in in case of any queries or clarifications.

