Home / Education / Admissions / Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 provisional rank list out for MBBS and BDS programmes, get link

Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 provisional rank list out for MBBS and BDS programmes, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 17, 2023 04:09 PM IST

The provisional rank list for Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 has been released by the DME. Candidates can check it on tnmedicalselection.net.

The Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu has released the provisional rank list for Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023. The category-wise rank list is available on the official website, tnmedicalselection.net, for candidates who enrolled for the state counselling process for admission to MBBS and BDS programs.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 provisional rank list out for MBBS and BDS
Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 provisional rank list out for MBBS and BDS

Direct link to check

For all categories, including the government quota, management quota, and special categories, the Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 rank list has been released.

The candidate's rank, application number, NEET UG roll number, name, community, NEET UG score, and common rank are all included in the rank list.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling rank list 2023: Steps to check

Visit the official website for NEET UG counselling at tnmedicalselection.net

On the homepage, click on the provisional rank list for MBBS and BDS

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the list and download

Take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out