Telangana govt's decision to make Telugu a compulsory subject puts some CBSE school students in a bind

The Telangana government's decision to make Telugu a compulsory subject has put some students and teachers of CBSE-affiliated schools in a tough spot, especially those from other states who now face the challenge of learning the regional language in classes 7 or 8. Several top schools in Hyderabad have now reportedly dropped options such as Hindi and Urdu, making Telugu the only available second language from the 2025-26 academic year, after the government's directive. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE/File)

Meanwhile, a group of parents has launched a campaign urging the government to reconsider its decision. They argue that making Telugu mandatory in higher classes will create hurdles for students appearing for board exams. "When students have to appear for board exams in Telugu, it is next to impossible. There are parents who come to the city from different states. Now, a class 9 student who never studied Telugu, how can he learn Telugu in just two years and appear for (board) exam," Rahul Kejriwal, one of the parents leading the campaign, told PTI on Thursday.

The parents have suggested that Telugu be introduced as a third language in a phased manner and students be allowed to choose a second language as per their own choice. On Wednesday, the group of parents also launched an e-mail campaign in support of their demand. The emails were sent to the Union Education Minister and senior officials of the Telangana government, Rahul Kejriwal said.

The parents would organise a ‘Maha Dharna’ at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park here on April 5, he said, adding that they plan to move the court if their struggle does not help. According to Ameer Khan, principal of a CBSE-affiliated school and Chairperson of Hyderabad Sahodaya Schools Complex, Telugu should be made the third language for those who don't opt for it as a second language. He further said they secure admissions from different central schools where the students have not learnt Telugu till class 7 or so. If such students are asked to learn the language from class 7 or 8, it is not easy for them. Expressing willingness to teach Telugu, he said the state government ordered following the textbook 'Vennela' (Simple Telugu).

However, a CBSE curriculum for 2025-26 mentioned 'Singidi' (Standard Telugu) textbook. "So, there is some confusion (in CBSE schools). As we are from the CBSE affiliated board, we will wait for any notification from our board," Khan said. The Hyderabad Sahodaya Schools Complex is a forum of principals of CBSE schools. The Telangana government had on February 25 issued orders for teaching Telugu as a compulsory subject for students of classes 1 to 10 in CBSE, ICSE, IB and other boards affiliated schools in the state from the 2025-26 academic year.

