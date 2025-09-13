Telangana Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad has released revised TG ICET Counselling 2025 final phase schedule. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can check the schedule through the official website of TG ICET at tgicetd.nic.in. TG ICET Counselling 2025: Final phase schedule revised, registration on September 15 at tgicetd.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the revised schedule, the online filling of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection can be done on September 15, 2025. The certificate verification for already slot booked candidates can be done on September 16, 2025. Exercising options after certificate verification will be done from September 16 to September 17, 2025.

The options can be freezed on September 17, 2025. The seat allotment result will be released on September 20, 2025.

The tuition fee can be paid and self-reported through the website from September 20 to September 22, 2025. Candidates who have been allotted seats can report to the allotted college from September 22 to September 23, 2025.

TG ICET Counselling 2025: How to register for final phase

To apply for the final phase counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TG ICET at tgicetd.nic.in.

2. Click on TG ICET Counselling 2025 final phase registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of registration fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TG ICET.