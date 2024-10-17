TN NEET UG 2024 provisional seat allotment result for Round 3 releasing today at tnmedicalselection.net

Directorate of Medical Education & Research, Tamil Nadu will release TN NEET UG 2024 provisional seat allotment result for Round 3 on October 17, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Round 3 counselling can check the seat allotment result through the official website of TN NEET at tnmedicalselection.net. TN NEET UG 2024 provisional seat allotment result for Round 3 releasing today(Unsplash)

The TN NEET UG Round 3 final seat allotment result will be out on October 18, 2024.

TN NEET UG 2024 provisional seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the provisional result.

Visit the official website of TN NEET at tnmedicalselection.net.

Click on TN NEET UG 2024 provisional seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Round 3 registration process was concluded on October 12 and the choice filling was done till October 15, 2024.

The Security Deposit will be forfeited if a candidate has been allotted a seat in Round 3 or subsequent Rounds and does not join the respective institution. The security deposit will be forfeited if the admission gets cancelled for any reason.

Provisionally selected candidates can download the provisional allotment order by paying the tuition fee. Once the candidate joins the Round 3 seat, candidates cannot upgrade or resign from this seat.

If any candidate does not join the Round 3 allotted seat, the candidate will have to forfeit the Registration fee, Security Deposit, & Tuition Fee paid by him/her. They will also not be eligible to participate in the subsequent Rounds of counselling. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TN NEET.