TNAU rank list 2025 released at tnau.ac.in, direct link to download

TNAU Rank List 2025: The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, TNAU, and the Annamalai University (Faculty of Agriculture) have released the rank list for undergraduate admissions, 2025. Candidates can download the TNAU rank list 2025 from the official website at tnau.ac.in/ugadmission/. TNAU rank list 2025 out at tnau.ac.in(Official website, screenshot)

The rank list has been released separately for different categories – general, sports quota, government school quota, etc. The rank list has been published in the form of a PDF and therefore, candidates do not need to use any login details to download it.

TNAU Rank List 2025: Direct link to download

TNAU Rank List 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can download the TNAU Rank List 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

Go to the official website, tnau.ac.in/ugadmission/

Click on the view rank lists tab.

Open the rank list download link for your category.

Download the PDF and check your selection status using your application ID or name.

For queries and support regarding undergraduate admissions, candidates can email at ugadmissions@tnau.ac.in or call the mobile numbers 09488635077 / 09486425076.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of TNAU.