TS DOST 2022: Last date to apply for phase 1 of UG admissions on dost.cgg.gov.in

TS DOST 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the application process for the first phase of undergraduate admissions at state universities through Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2022 on July 30. Students who want to apply for admissions through TS DOST 2022 can login to dost.cgg.gov.in and submit their forms.

As per the schedule, students, after submitting their applications, can exercise choice of preferred institutions (web options) up to July 30. Seat allotment results will be announced on August 6.

Selected candidates can report for admission at allotted colleges/universities online from August 7 to 18.

DOST facilitates students to join in UG courses like BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA, BBM, BSW, D-Pharmacy etc. It offers a single window for seeking admission into any of the undergraduate programmes in the state universities – Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam (Womens’s University) and TSBTET).

