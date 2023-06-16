Home / Education / Admissions / TS DOST 2023 Live: Phase 1 seat allotment result releasing today at dost.cgg.gov.in
TS DOST 2023 Live: Phase 1 seat allotment result releasing today at dost.cgg.gov.in

Jun 16, 2023 02:25 PM IST
TS DOST 2023 Live Updates: TSCHE will release Phase 1 seat allotment result on June 16 at dost.cgg.gov.in. Follow the blog for updates. 

TS DOST 2023 Live Updates: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS DOST 2023 counselling phase 1 seat allotment result on June 16, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the list through the official site of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in. 

TS DOST 2023 Counselling Live Updates: Phase 1 seat allotment result, direct link at dost.cgg.gov.in
TS DOST 2023 Counselling Live Updates: Phase 1 seat allotment result, direct link at dost.cgg.gov.in

The online self reporting of Phase 1 by students can be done from June 16 to June 25, 2023. The phase 1 registration was started on May 16 and ended on June 10, 2023. 

DOST offers single window for seeking admission into any of the Undergraduate Programmes in any of the State Universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU and TSBTET). Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, list and other details.

  • Jun 16, 2023 02:25 PM IST

    TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2023: Mobile app 

    The TSBIE students can register in DOST through T-App Folio Mobile App based on photo authentication.

  • Jun 16, 2023 02:18 PM IST

    TS DOST 2023 Counselling: Phase 2 dates 

    Opening date of application: June 16, 2023 

    Last date to apply: June 26, 2023 

  • Jun 16, 2023 02:08 PM IST

    TS DOST 2023: Helpline number 

    DOST Help Desk: Ph: - 040-23120416

  • Jun 16, 2023 01:56 PM IST

    TS DOST Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023: List of websites 

    dost.cgg.gov.in

  • Jun 16, 2023 01:49 PM IST

    TS DOST counselling: Payment Process

    1. The students who are allotted to Government/University Colleges and are eligible for ePass fee reimbursement need not pay any amount for online self reporting.

     2.  The students who are allotted to Private Colleges and are eligible for ePass fee reimbursement need to pay an amount of Rs.500/- for online self-reporting.

    3. The students who are allotted to Government/University Colleges/Private Colleges and are not eligible for ePass college fee reimbursement need to pay an amount of Rs.1000/- for online self-reporting.

  • Jun 16, 2023 01:38 PM IST

    TS DOST counselling: What is DOST?

    DOST offers single window for seeking admission into any of the Undergraduate Programmes in any of the State Universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU and TSBTET).

  • Jun 16, 2023 01:33 PM IST

    TS DOST Phase 1 seat allotment result: How to check

    Visit the official site of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

    Click on TS DOST Phase 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page. 

    Enter the login details and click on submit. 

    Your result will be displayed on the screen. 

    Check the result and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • Jun 16, 2023 01:30 PM IST

    TS DOST Counselling 2023: When was Phase 1 registration started?

    The phase 1 registration was started on May 16 and ended on June 10, 2023.

  • Jun 16, 2023 01:28 PM IST

    TS DOST 2023 counselling: Important dates 

    The online self reporting of Phase 1 by students can be done from June 16 to June 25, 2023 after the phase 1 seat allotment result is out on the official website. 

  • Jun 16, 2023 01:26 PM IST

    TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 Result: Where to check 

    Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the list through the official site of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

  • Jun 16, 2023 01:24 PM IST

    TS DOST 2023 Seat Allotment Result: Phase 1 result today 

    TS DOST 2023 seat allotment phase 1 result will be released today, June 16, 2023 on the official site of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

