TS DOST 2023 Live: Phase 1 seat allotment result releasing today at dost.cgg.gov.in

TS DOST 2023 Live Updates: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS DOST 2023 counselling phase 1 seat allotment result on June 16, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the list through the official site of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.
The online self reporting of Phase 1 by students can be done from June 16 to June 25, 2023. The phase 1 registration was started on May 16 and ended on June 10, 2023.
DOST offers single window for seeking admission into any of the Undergraduate Programmes in any of the State Universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU and TSBTET). Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, list and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2023: Mobile app
The TSBIE students can register in DOST through T-App Folio Mobile App based on photo authentication.
TS DOST 2023 Counselling: Phase 2 dates
Opening date of application: June 16, 2023
Last date to apply: June 26, 2023
TS DOST 2023: Helpline number
DOST Help Desk: Ph: - 040-23120416
TS DOST Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023: List of websites
dost.cgg.gov.in
TS DOST counselling: Payment Process
- The students who are allotted to Government/University Colleges and are eligible for ePass fee reimbursement need not pay any amount for online self reporting.
2. The students who are allotted to Private Colleges and are eligible for ePass fee reimbursement need to pay an amount of Rs.500/- for online self-reporting.
3. The students who are allotted to Government/University Colleges/Private Colleges and are not eligible for ePass college fee reimbursement need to pay an amount of Rs.1000/- for online self-reporting.
TS DOST counselling: What is DOST?
DOST offers single window for seeking admission into any of the Undergraduate Programmes in any of the State Universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU and TSBTET).
TS DOST Phase 1 seat allotment result: How to check
Visit the official site of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.
Click on TS DOST Phase 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TS DOST Counselling 2023: When was Phase 1 registration started?
The phase 1 registration was started on May 16 and ended on June 10, 2023.
TS DOST 2023 counselling: Important dates
The online self reporting of Phase 1 by students can be done from June 16 to June 25, 2023 after the phase 1 seat allotment result is out on the official website.
TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 Result: Where to check
Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the list through the official site of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.
TS DOST 2023 Seat Allotment Result: Phase 1 result today
