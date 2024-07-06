 TS DOST 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 3 declared at dost.cgg.gov.in, check via direct link - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jul 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
TS DOST 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 3 declared at dost.cgg.gov.in, check via direct link

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jul 06, 2024 08:53 PM IST

Candidates who have registered themselves for Phase 3 seat allotment and wish to check the results can check the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in

Telangana Degree Online Services released the TS DOST 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 3 on July 6, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for Phase 3 seat allotment and wish to check the results can check the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

TS DOST 2024 Phase 3 seat allotment result declared at dost.cgg.gov.in.
TS DOST 2024 Phase 3 seat allotment result declared at dost.cgg.gov.in.

According to the official website, the online self reporting of the allotted students can be done from July 7, 2024, to July 11, 2024. The reporting to colleges by the students who have already confirmed their seats online (self reporting) in Phase I, Phase II and Phase III. The students orientation in the college will be done from July 10 to July 12, 2024.

Direct Link to check TS DOST 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 3

The commencement of classwork for the semester will begin on July 15, 2024. TS DOST Phase 2 registration was started on June 6, 2024, and ended on June 15, 2024.

Candidates who have registered themselves for Phase 3 seat allotment and wish to check the results can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to check TS DOST 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 3:

Visit the official website of Telangana Degree Online Services (TS DOST) at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Look out for the link to check TS DOST 2024 seat allotment results for Phase 3 which will be available on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates must submit their login credentials

On submitting the login credentials, the seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Verify the details and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website of Telangana Degree Online Services at dost.cgg.gov.in.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 06, 2024
