TS DOST counselling 2022 special phase registration ends today dost.cgg.gov.in

admissions
Published on Oct 11, 2022 06:24 PM IST

TS DOST 2022 counselling special phase registration and web options entry will ends today, October 11, 2022

ByHT Education Desk

The Telangana State Degree Online Service (TS DOST) 2022 counselling special phase registration and web options entry will ends today, October 11, 2022. Candidates can register on the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in.

The TS DOST Special Phase Registration fee is 400. As per the schedule the special phase registration commenced on October 1. TS DOST special phase allotment list will be released on October 13. The online self-reporting will be conducted from October 13 to October 15, 2022.

Direct link

TS DOST 2022 Counseling: How to register

Visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the candidate pre-registration link.

Register and pay the application fee.

Login and fill in the application form with the required details.

Download and take print for future reference.

