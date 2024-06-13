TS DOST Phase 2 registration deadline extended, check revised date, admission schedule here

Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) has extended the registration deadline for TS DOST phase 2 admissions. Candidates who are eligible and wish to submit their applications can now do so by June 15 by visiting the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in. TS DOST phase 2 registration deadline extended till June 15, 2024.

Along with the extension of dates, the registration deadline for phase 2 web options has also been extended to June 15. As per the schedule, the seat allotment list will be released on June 18, and the online self-reporting by the allotted students will be held from June 19 to June 24, 2024.

It may be mentioned here that applicants have to pay an application fee of ₹400.

Earlier, TS DOST 2024 Result for phase 1 seat allotment released on June 6, 2024. The online self-reporting by the allotment candidates began on June 7, 2024, and will also close on June 15, 2024.

Likewise, the TS DOST registrations for Phase 3 admissions and web options process will begin on June 19 and will be held till June 24, 2024. The seat allotment for phase 3 will be released on June 29, 2024.

It may be mentioned here that candidates who confirm their seat (in any phase) by online self-reporting must visit the allotted college in person between June 29 to July 5, 2024, submit the required certificates, and pay the fee. It is only after the candidate follows these steps that their seat is confirmed.

