TS ECET Counselling 2026: Registration begins for first phase at tgecetd.nic.in, direct link here

Telangana Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad has started the registration process for TS ECET Counselling 2026. Candidates who want to take admission into Engineering (FDH and BSc Mathematics) can find the direct link through the official website of TG ECET at tgecetd.nic.in. The JoSAA 2017 seat allotment result for the third round was released on July 10. (Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

The last date for online filing of information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection is June 18, 2026. The certificate verification will be done from June 17 to June 19, 2026. The freezing of options can be done on June 21, 2026.

Kerala HSCAP Plus One First Allotment Result 2026 released at hscap.kerala.gov.in, check here

The provisional seat allotment result will be out on June 24, 2026. The tuition fee payment can be made from June 24 to June 27, 2026.

Candidates should have passed the Diploma in Engineering / Technology / Pharmacy or B.Sc (Mathematics) Degree, as the case may be, with at least 45% marks ( 40% in case of candidates belonging to the reserved category ) for entry into relevant courses.

Direct link to apply for TS ECET Counselling 2026

TS ECET Counselling 2026: How to register To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TG ECET at tgecetd.nic.in.

2. Click on TS ECET Counselling 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This counselling process is conducted for candidates seeking admission into B.E /B.Tech / Pharmacy Courses (Lateral Entry into second year) in University and Private Engineering and Pharmacy Colleges.

The TG ECET examination was held on May 15, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. The result was announced on May 29, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TG ECET.

Official Notice Here